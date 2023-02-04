Thanks to 2005 Boards Members prfctcellrulz and Pixelmaster, we now have our first look at*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Mainline Voyager Rhinox and Optimus Prime. Not much is known about the figures but it is clear that Optimus Prime is based on his [awesome] Hasbro Control Art. Rhinox on the other hand is a retool of his Kingdom version. You can check out the pics, after the jump.  
