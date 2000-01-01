Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 1,929

Earthrise Thundercracker/Skywarp two-pack released in Canada Autobotz24 for letting us know that the Earthrise Thundercracker/Skywarp two-pack has been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.



Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Autobotz24 for letting us know that the Earthrise Thundercracker/Skywarp two-pack has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum

