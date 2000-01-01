Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Earthrise Thundercracker/Skywarp two-pack released in Canada
Today, 07:34 PM
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 1,929
Earthrise Thundercracker/Skywarp two-pack released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member
Autobotz24
for letting us know that the
Earthrise Thundercracker/Skywarp two-pack
has been released in Canada.
The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.
Share your sightings in the
Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
.
