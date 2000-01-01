Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Earthrise Thundercracker/Skywarp two-pack released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Autobotz24 for letting us know that the Earthrise Thundercracker/Skywarp two-pack has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Toys R Us in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair.
