|
Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Packaging Image
Via In Demand Toys
we have our first look at the upcoming Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak packaging. We had known of an*Earthrise Bluestreak listing
*while back in May, and we had seen some 3D renders just a few days ago.
*Now we have our proper look at the figure inside the box. We can spot several differences compared to the first renders. Check out the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
.
