PREVIEWSworld gets us ready for New Comic Book Day with the full 5-page preview of Transformers: Galaxies issue #7. Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex Milne
(Cover Artist), Anna Malkova
(Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out all the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Sam Maggs (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Marvel: Fearless and Fantastic!, DC: Brave and Bold!) and Umi Miyao (Transformers) weave a tale of deception and perception in “Gauging the Truth,” Part 1! Cycles ago, a Reversionist ship left Cybertron in » Continue Reading.
