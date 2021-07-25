|
Transformers Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark Found At US Retail
And the Ark is here! Thanks to 2005 Board member*jsdubya for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the*Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark at US retail. The massive Autobot Ark was found and bought at*Target in Bel Air, Maryland. Happy hunting!
