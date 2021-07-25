|
Premium Collectibles Studio G1 Grimlock Transformation Sequence Diorama
Via the*Premium Collectibles Studio Facebook Group
*we can share for you our first look at the color sample of Premium Collectibles Studio*G1 Grimlock Transformation Sequence diorama. This a very nice and original statue which shows different phases of Grimlock: Dino mode, mid-transformation and* robot mode on top. Premium Collectible Studio (formerly known as Pop Culture Shock) revealed the full color sample at the Sideshow Con 2021 event. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
