TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46 Vexo Prominon
TFcon Sponsor*Ages Three and Up
*are proud to announce the TFcon Online 2020
exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46 Vexo Prominon. It is Bat season after all
and what a better way to cap off Halloween than with the perfect exclusive the duo-themed R-46 Vexo Prominon that homages two of our favorite bats! So trick or treat yourself to this special limited TFcon figure. In cooperation with Mastermind Creations, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo; this figure will be available as a limited release on their respective websites and will be available only during TFcon » Continue Reading.
