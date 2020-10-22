Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46 Vexo Prominon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,594
TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46 Vexo Prominon


TFcon Sponsor*Ages Three and Up*are proud to announce the TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46 Vexo Prominon. It is Bat season after all and what a better way to cap off Halloween than with the perfect exclusive  the duo-themed R-46 Vexo Prominon that homages two of our favorite bats! So trick or treat yourself to this special limited TFcon figure. In cooperation with Mastermind Creations, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo; this figure will be available as a limited release on their respective websites and will be available only during TFcon &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon Online 2020 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46 Vexo Prominon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the fallen ROTF leader Class jetfire HUGE FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers revenge of the fallen leader class megatron
Transformers
Transformers Rockem Sockem 1985 Decal & Instructions
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers 1996 Kenner Optimus Primal Megatron Complete Instruction
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers 1996 Kenner Rattrap Dinobot Snapper Razorbeast Polar
Transformers
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Transformers
Transformers lot - 7 figures - Hero Mashers, Robots in Disguise, Combiner Wars
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.