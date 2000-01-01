A few odds and ends for sale. As the titles says local sales only. I don't want to deal the details of shipping.
MISB Masterpiece Acid Storm $100 (Have two for sale)
MISB Walmart Exclusive Skywarp $100
MISB Takara Masterpiece Bumblebee $80
MISB FOC G2 colored Bruticus $100
MISB Human Alliance Jazz $50 (Have two for sale)
MIB Fansproject Smart Robin $70
MIB Fansproject Defender $75
(Boxes were never sealed for the Fansproject stuff, but neither has been taken out of box.)
MISB MakeToys Battletanker $85
MISB Animated Sunstorm-Ratchet Two pack $30
(Box is a little beat up)