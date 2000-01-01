Sun Swipe Prime Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 3,364

SSP's local sales thread Vancouver, MPs, 3rd Part, Hasbro



MISB Masterpiece Acid Storm $100 (Have two for sale)

MISB Walmart Exclusive Skywarp $100

MISB Takara Masterpiece Bumblebee $80



MISB FOC G2 colored Bruticus $100



MISB Human Alliance Jazz $50 (Have two for sale)



MIB Fansproject Smart Robin $70

MIB Fansproject Defender $75

(Boxes were never sealed for the Fansproject stuff, but neither has been taken out of box.)



MISB MakeToys Battletanker $85



MISB Animated Sunstorm-Ratchet Two pack $30

