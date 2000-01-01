Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:41 AM
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,364
SSP's local sales thread Vancouver, MPs, 3rd Part, Hasbro
A few odds and ends for sale. As the titles says local sales only. I don't want to deal the details of shipping.

MISB Masterpiece Acid Storm $100 (Have two for sale)
MISB Walmart Exclusive Skywarp $100
MISB Takara Masterpiece Bumblebee $80

MISB FOC G2 colored Bruticus $100

MISB Human Alliance Jazz $50 (Have two for sale)

MIB Fansproject Smart Robin $70
MIB Fansproject Defender $75
(Boxes were never sealed for the Fansproject stuff, but neither has been taken out of box.)

MISB MakeToys Battletanker $85

MISB Animated Sunstorm-Ratchet Two pack $30
(Box is a little beat up)

















Last edited by Sun Swipe Prime; Today at 01:47 AM.
