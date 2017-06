Mighty Car Mods Transformers: The Last Knight Special

Joining hands with Paramount Pictures, Mighty Car Mods are on a quest to build a car that is more than meets the eye. No, we are not talking about robots in disguise. “The MCM boys attempt to go faster than they’ve ever gone before with a 10 second quarter mile. But going at supercar speeds is a huge job when the car they’ve chosen was never designed to go that fast…” Check out the video below. Enjoy!The post Mighty Car Mods Transformers: The Last Knight Special appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM