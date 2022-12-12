Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
ThreeZero MDLX Starscream Official Announcement & Sketches


ThreeZero*have updated their website with the official announcement of their next MDLX figure ? Starscream. This is a smaller scale, lower priced deluxe offering featuring high end paint and tons of articulation with an updated and slightly stylized G1 design. Read on for details about this release: Following the launch of MDLX Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron, Nemesis Prime, Cliffjumper, and Rodimus Prime, threezero is proud to announce the seventh character from the Transformers MDLX series; Starscream, the treacherous Decepticon air commander and the deadliest of the Seekers. MDLX Starscream is a fully-articulated figure that features threezero?s unique die-cast zinc &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ThreeZero MDLX Starscream Official Announcement & Sketches appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



