Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Starscream Announcement & Color Sketches
Flame Toys, via their social media accounts
, have revealed the color sketches of their upcoming*Kuro Kara Kuri Starscream. The Kuro Kara Kuri line brings us top quality and highly poseable action figures with a modern and stylized design. This time, it’s turn of fan-favorite G1 Starscream. We are sure your optics will be pleased with this modern take on the Decepticon Seeker. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post an then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
