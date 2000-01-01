Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page MFT Laserwave (Shockwave) Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:01 AM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,535
MFT Laserwave (Shockwave) Review
Mech Fans Toys pretty much knocked it out of the ball park with Laserwave, their take on Shockwave. Is he perfect? No. Is he for everyone? No. BUT, he IS pretty fantastic!

https://youtu.be/cJViL0aFIA0
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex, Loose, with upgrades
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-12T Grenadier Masterpiece Bombshell Transformers, Nearly MIB
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-13 Mercenary MP Shrapnel Transformers Insecticons Masterpiece MIB
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-14 Forager (MP Kickback) Transformers Insecticons MasterPiece MIB
Transformers
Transformers g1 insecticons Optimus Prime and Devastator reissue lot MIB
Transformers
Transformer G1 Reflector Microx Camera
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Scrapface MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.