2005 Boards member*Shattered Trousers*let us know that the new*Transformers: Cyberverse Warrior Class Wave 3 Is Out at Australian retail. The all new new warrior class molds Fusion Flame*Hot Rod, Jetblast Prowl and Laserbeak Blast*Soundwave share a pop-up gimmick that deploys effects or guns in robot mode. They were sighted today at Target in Eastland Shopping Centre. Happy hunting to all Australian fans!



