IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #04 ITunes Preview


Via*ITunes*we can share for you the first preview of the upcoming*IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #04. This is the fourth issue of a 5-part mini-series which brings us the debut of Ectotron as a character on this story. On this 3-page preview, we finally see Optimus Prime in Ghostbusters’ colors as his SDCC Exclusive*MP-10 G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 figure! This issue is scheduled for release on September 4th, so dont forget to grab your copy. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of the preview and the amazing Cover A by*Dan Schoening. After that, you can share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #04 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
