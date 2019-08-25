|
IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #04 ITunes Preview
Via*ITunes
*we can share for you the first preview of the upcoming*IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #04. This is the fourth issue of a 5-part mini-series which brings us the debut of Ectotron as a character on this story. On this 3-page preview, we finally see Optimus Prime in Ghostbusters’ colors as his SDCC Exclusive*MP-10 G Optimus Prime Ecto-35 figure! This issue is scheduled for release on September 4th, so dont forget to grab your copy. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of the preview and the amazing Cover A by*Dan Schoening. After that, you can share your » Continue Reading.
