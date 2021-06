Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Japanese Title And Logo Revealed

The River magazine is revealing the Japanese title and the logo for*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. The movie title is changed to Transformers: Beast Awakening for the Japanese audience. It's not uncommon for a Japanese title to be very different from its western counterpart. Despite the title reveal, a release date for Japan is unannounced at this time.