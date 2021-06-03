Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Fleecs and Bryce Tho


PREVIEWSworld alerts us to cover A and variant edition updates for our July solicitations coverage, debuting the My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #4 cover A by Tony Fleecs and retailer incentive cover by Adam Bryce Thomas. Spike and Grimlock return! When the Dinobots are attacked by Sombra’s minions, can Grimlock’s little purple buddy save everycreature? And don’t miss the epic conclusion to the hit crossover series! Is friendship really magic? Can Transformers and ponies really work together? And how in the world are they going to stop Sombra? Share your thoughts about this &#187; Continue Reading.

