Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Flame Toys Furai Model Leo Prime Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,714
Flame Toys Furai Model Leo Prime Official Images


Flame Toys*have revealed, via their*social media*channels, an extensive gallery of their new*Furai Model Leo Prime. Flame Toys Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assembly model kits with great detail and poseability. This is an unexpected change since this figure was initially announced as part of the Furai Action line (assembled and painted action figures). Leo Prime features a nice stylized design with more than 50 articulation points and several accessories including a*shape formable cloak. Pre-orders are already up and it’s expected for release in the third quarter of 2022. See all the mirrored gallery after the jump and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model Leo Prime Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Groundbreaker With Belt
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Icepick Near Complete Monstructor
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Scowl Complete Monstructor
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Bloated Version Stickers Not Applied 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 1984 Pepsi Version
Transformers
Transformers Armada Powerlinx Red Alert (Incomplete)
Transformers
Transformers G2 Ramjet 1992 great shape
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.