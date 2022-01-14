Flame Toys*have revealed, via their*social media
*channels
, an extensive gallery of their new*Furai Model Leo Prime. Flame Toys Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assembly model kits with great detail and poseability. This is an unexpected change since this figure was initially announced as part of the Furai Action line (assembled and painted action figures). Leo Prime features a nice stylized design with more than 50 articulation points and several accessories including a*shape formable cloak. Pre-orders are already up and it’s expected for release in the third quarter of 2022. See all the mirrored gallery after the jump and then » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Furai Model Leo Prime Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...