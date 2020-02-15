Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers WFC Earthrise Arcee and Quintesson Allicon Listings


Amazon UK have two new listings for upcoming Earthrise figures – Arcee and Quintesson Allicon. Both are deluxe and currently just stub pages – no images or release date yet. More details are most likely coming next week at NY Toy Fair, so stay tuned for confirmation then. Thanks to Jtprime17 for the heads up on the 2005 Boards! Hasbro Transformers Quintesson Allicon WFC-E19 (Generations War for Cybertron: Earthrise Deluxe, 14 cm Action figure) DISCOVER EARTHRISE: The siege is over, but the war for Cybertron has just begun. Autobot and Decepticon left Cybertron, but the battle breaks

The post Transformers WFC Earthrise Arcee and Quintesson Allicon Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



