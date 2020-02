Transformers WFC Earthrise Arcee and Quintesson Allicon Listings

Amazon UK have two new listings for upcoming Earthrise figures – Arcee and Quintesson Allicon .* Both are deluxe and currently just stub pages – no images or release date yet.* More details are most likely coming next week at NY Toy Fair, so stay tuned for confirmation then.* Thanks to Jtprime17 for the heads up on the 2005 Boards! Hasbro Transformers Quintesson Allicon WFC-E19 (Generations War for Cybertron: Earthrise Deluxe, 14 cm Action figure) DISCOVER EARTHRISE: The siege is over, but the war for Cybertron has just begun. Autobot and Decepticon left Cybertron, but the battle breaks