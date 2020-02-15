|
Transformers WFC Earthrise Arcee and Quintesson Allicon Listings
Amazon UK have two new listings for upcoming Earthrise figures – Arcee
and Quintesson Allicon
.* Both are deluxe and currently just stub pages – no images or release date yet.* More details are most likely coming next week at NY Toy Fair, so stay tuned for confirmation then.* Thanks to Jtprime17 for the heads up on the 2005 Boards! Hasbro Transformers Quintesson Allicon WFC-E19 (Generations War for Cybertron: Earthrise Deluxe, 14 cm Action figure) DISCOVER EARTHRISE: The siege is over, but the war for Cybertron has just begun. Autobot and Decepticon left Cybertron, but the battle breaks » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers WFC Earthrise Arcee and Quintesson Allicon Listings
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.