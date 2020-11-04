|
Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing ?Smart Kit? By Trumpeter In-Hand Images
Via*Notrab on Weibo
*we can share some new in-hand images of the upcoming*Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing “Smart Kit” By Trumpeter. This officially licensed easy-to-build model kit which comes pre-painted and brings you a nice level of detail and poseability as we saw in the first promotional images
. We have a closer look at the assembled figure next to the other*Trumpeter Bumblebee “Smart Kit”
. Both kits are small scale under 12 cm tall. Price and release date are yet to be announced, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See the mirrored images after the jump and then sound » Continue Reading.
