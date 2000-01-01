Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:51 AM
Bhag
Join Date: Jun 2021
Location: Mississauga
Selling the remainder of my collection
I was referred here by a potential buyer from FB Marketplace.

I am selling a Transformers Generations Metroplex for $350 CAD.

EUC, very lightly/rarely handled, never transformed. Comes with Metroplex and guns, Scamper, manual, sticker placement sheet, and remaining sticker sheet. However, missing missile for gun, and some stickers.

Price is firm. Trades will not be considered. Would prefer local sale, but not to the point where I will go down in price as I have US buyers lined up. Priced to move; much cheaper than comparable ones on Ebay/Kijiji. Can drive reasonable distance from Mississauga to complete sale.
Click image for larger version Name: 955B35E0-4604-40F8-AFE6-00EB1B60A974.jpg Views: 4 Size: 19.4 KB ID: 49393   Click image for larger version Name: 134DCE5D-D075-4C2B-A6DB-8DD26AB7AF6B.jpg Views: 4 Size: 20.1 KB ID: 49394   Click image for larger version Name: 2C7F4464-59C9-4D02-8E7C-146B6894EF18.jpg Views: 4 Size: 19.9 KB ID: 49395  
