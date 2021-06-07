|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 New Color Sample Images
The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have shared additional official in-hand images of a color sample of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0. The images show Starscream posing in robot mode and showing of his build-in missile racks. We also have a vertical shot of the alt mode. We have now a good look at the color and details of this new Masterpiece mold of the Decepticon Seeker. Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 will be released by June/July this year and you can still*pre-order it
Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 will be released by June/July this year and you can still pre-order it via our sponsors links below.
