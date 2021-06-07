Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 New Color Sample Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,615
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 New Color Sample Images


The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have shared additional official in-hand images of a color sample of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0. The images show Starscream posing in robot mode and showing of his build-in missile racks. We also have a vertical shot of the alt mode. We have now a good look at the color and details of this new Masterpiece mold of the Decepticon Seeker. Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 will be released by June/July this year and you can still*pre-order it*via our sponsors links below. See the new images after the break and the share your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 New Color Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers Incomplete Lot michael bay movie series
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon - Voyager - SHOCKWAVE - Loose
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Third Party Fans Toys Fanstoys Iron Dibots FT-04 Scoria Smokey Head
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TITANS RETURN LASER PRIME CHAOS ON VELOCITRON COMPLETE W/ MANUAL
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.