Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Devastator & Constructicons Color Prototypes
Magic Square Toys, via their Weibo account
, images of the color prototypes of their new Legends scale Constructicons and Devastator for your viewing pleasure. Magic Square Toys surprised us Devastator showing off his two different display configurations: G1 cartoon or Studio Ox style. Devastator includes interchangeable heads/faces, articulated hands and toy-inspired hand drills. To top it all, we have color prototype images of all the six Contructicons in both modes. An impressive set of figures for the competitive Legends scale market. A nice alternative besides*NewAge Hephaestus
*which we have seen two components
so far. Click on the bar » Continue Reading.
