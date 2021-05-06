|
06-05-2021, 08:25 PM
#1
Earthrise Seekers
I haven't posted here in a long time and I before I post my question, I would like to say hello to everyone here like those who know me. Anyhow,
As a Seeker fan, collecting the Seekers, it's like Pokemon, you gotta catchem them all. Wha I would like to do is, collect the entire Earthrise Seekers Voyager Class, like Starscream, Thundercracker, Skywarp, Ramjet, Thrust, Dirge. But would love to see them releasing Ghost Starscream, Sunstorm, Acid Storm, Sliptstream, Blistream, Hotlink. Any chance of them getting released?
06-05-2021, 09:53 PM
#2
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Re: Earthrise Seekers
Probably going to happen sometime in the future. Hasbro would probably release them as generation selects (if they choose to).
Today, 12:15 AM
#3
Re: Earthrise Seekers
Yes, for the Siege Tetrajet seekers, they did release many of them and have used the mold to make a few others that never existed before...but I dont believe they made the Coneheads with that mold, so its hard to tell what else they will produce. They did make G2 purple and black Ramjet using the Earthrise mold as well as a never released G2 Ramjet with a Desert Camo that is extremely cool imo....so while we got the main 6 in the Earthrise mold, its tough to know what else they may use it for. The best predictor is the Generations mold, and many of the added seekers were so rare that it was almost impossible to find without spending a fortune on them. So surely they will make others, but who knows how many or which ones will be made....if they KO the mold, expect many variants.
Today, 07:45 AM
#4
Re: Earthrise Seekers
By ER im assuming you mean strictly jet modes and not siege tetra jets.
Sunstorm is a rumour floating around but nothing solid.
Then you got SG starscream confirmed.
There's also a coronation starscream set to release in the ss86 line which will retool the figure to be more movie-toon accurate.
I strongly believe hasbro will make more seekers using the earth jet mold. A welcoming committee 3 pack would be awesome.
Today, 08:08 AM
#5
Re: Earthrise Seekers
This is an interesting question. They milked the Tetrajets. The earthrise planes, not so much (given the coneheads are bigger remolds, not just recolors like the first three).
Acid Storm, sunstorm, etc., stayed on Cybertron, so I kind of like keeping them as Tetrajets, if they ever come out with Sunstorm anyway (Acid Storm already came out in the rainmakers pack).
But what about the pale blue recolors in MTME episodes 1-3 used to fill out the ranks? Those seem like legitimate earthrise mold recolors that I might pick up.
I guess I don't care if they do recolors of the earthrise as the rainmakers - I'm happy to skip them and keep my tetrajet version. One less thing to buy!
