Old 06-05-2021, 08:25 PM   #1
Ironwave
Seek and Destroy
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,770
Earthrise Seekers
I haven't posted here in a long time and I before I post my question, I would like to say hello to everyone here like those who know me. Anyhow,

As a Seeker fan, collecting the Seekers, it's like Pokemon, you gotta catchem them all. Wha I would like to do is, collect the entire Earthrise Seekers Voyager Class, like Starscream, Thundercracker, Skywarp, Ramjet, Thrust, Dirge. But would love to see them releasing Ghost Starscream, Sunstorm, Acid Storm, Sliptstream, Blistream, Hotlink. Any chance of them getting released?
Die Autobots!
Old 06-05-2021, 09:53 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,783
Re: Earthrise Seekers
Probably going to happen sometime in the future. Hasbro would probably release them as generation selects (if they choose to).
Old Today, 12:15 AM   #3
MilanX3
Animated
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1,861
Re: Earthrise Seekers
Yes, for the Siege Tetrajet seekers, they did release many of them and have used the mold to make a few others that never existed before...but I dont believe they made the Coneheads with that mold, so its hard to tell what else they will produce. They did make G2 purple and black Ramjet using the Earthrise mold as well as a never released G2 Ramjet with a Desert Camo that is extremely cool imo....so while we got the main 6 in the Earthrise mold, its tough to know what else they may use it for. The best predictor is the Generations mold, and many of the added seekers were so rare that it was almost impossible to find without spending a fortune on them. So surely they will make others, but who knows how many or which ones will be made....if they KO the mold, expect many variants.
MilanX3 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:45 AM   #4
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 675
Re: Earthrise Seekers
By ER im assuming you mean strictly jet modes and not siege tetra jets.


Sunstorm is a rumour floating around but nothing solid.



Then you got SG starscream confirmed.



There's also a coronation starscream set to release in the ss86 line which will retool the figure to be more movie-toon accurate.


I strongly believe hasbro will make more seekers using the earth jet mold. A welcoming committee 3 pack would be awesome.
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Old Today, 08:08 AM   #5
NightshadeX
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: New Brunswick
Posts: 250
Re: Earthrise Seekers
Originally Posted by Ironwave View Post
I haven't posted here in a long time and I before I post my question, I would like to say hello to everyone here like those who know me. Anyhow,

As a Seeker fan, collecting the Seekers, it's like Pokemon, you gotta catchem them all. Wha I would like to do is, collect the entire Earthrise Seekers Voyager Class, like Starscream, Thundercracker, Skywarp, Ramjet, Thrust, Dirge. But would love to see them releasing Ghost Starscream, Sunstorm, Acid Storm, Sliptstream, Blistream, Hotlink. Any chance of them getting released?
This is an interesting question. They milked the Tetrajets. The earthrise planes, not so much (given the coneheads are bigger remolds, not just recolors like the first three).

Acid Storm, sunstorm, etc., stayed on Cybertron, so I kind of like keeping them as Tetrajets, if they ever come out with Sunstorm anyway (Acid Storm already came out in the rainmakers pack).

But what about the pale blue recolors in MTME episodes 1-3 used to fill out the ranks? Those seem like legitimate earthrise mold recolors that I might pick up.

I guess I don't care if they do recolors of the earthrise as the rainmakers - I'm happy to skip them and keep my tetrajet version. One less thing to buy!
