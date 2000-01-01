Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 07:45 PM   #1
Dudicus
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2021
Location: USA
Posts: 1
Looking for Tiny Turbo Changers Cyberverse Series 3
Good day all, I am just Cyberverse Series 3 away from completing my Tiny Turbo Changers collection. Im looking for them in any condition. Loose, sealed, whatever. As long as theyre complete and for sale I will take them. These are the figures I need from the set, with their ID numbers as well:
  • Shrapnel (A2)
  • Whirl (B2)
  • Chromia (C2)
  • Dead End (D2)
  • Arcee (E2)
  • Ratchet (F2)
  • Megatron X (G2)
  • Stealth Force Hot Rod (H2)
  • Jetfire (E) - Jetfire was also available in Series 1 with the same code (E). The figure itself is unchanged, so Ill take him from either series
If you have ANY of these up for grabs, please please let me know! Shipping will be to the US and I don't mind paying whatever it takes for shipping. I don't have any feedback on here but here is my feedback on TFW2005. Thanks!
