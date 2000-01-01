Good day all, I am just Cyberverse Series 3 away from completing my Tiny Turbo Changers collection. Im looking for them in any condition. Loose, sealed, whatever. As long as theyre complete and for sale I will take them. These are the figures I need from the set, with their ID numbers as well:
- Shrapnel (A2)
- Whirl (B2)
- Chromia (C2)
- Dead End (D2)
- Arcee (E2)
- Ratchet (F2)
- Megatron X (G2)
- Stealth Force Hot Rod (H2)
- Jetfire (E) - Jetfire was also available in Series 1 with the same code (E). The figure itself is unchanged, so Ill take him from either series
If you have ANY of these up for grabs, please please let me know! Shipping will be to the US and I don't mind paying whatever it takes for shipping. I don't have any feedback on here but here is my feedback on TFW2005
. Thanks!