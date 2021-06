Dudicus Mini-Con Join Date: Jun 2021 Location: USA Posts: 1

Looking for Tiny Turbo Changers Cyberverse Series 3 Shrapnel (A2)

Whirl (B2)

Chromia (C2)

Dead End (D2)

Arcee (E2)

Ratchet (F2)

Megatron X (G2)

Stealth Force Hot Rod (H2)

Jetfire (E) - Jetfire was also available in Series 1 with the same code (E). The figure itself is unchanged, so Iíll take him from either series If you have ANY of these up for grabs, please please let me know! Shipping will be to the US and I don't mind paying whatever it takes for shipping. I don't have any feedback on here but Good day all, I am just Cyberverse Series 3 away from completing my Tiny Turbo Changers collection. Iím looking for them in any condition. Loose, sealed, whatever. As long as theyíre complete and for sale I will take them. These are the figures I need from the set, with their ID numbers as well:If you have ANY of these up for grabs, please please let me know! Shipping will be to the US and I don't mind paying whatever it takes for shipping. I don't have any feedback on here but here is my feedback on TFW2005 . Thanks!