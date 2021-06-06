Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 1


We start June with a slow sightings week this time. Both Kingdom Galvatron and Ultra Magnus have hit shelves in France and Peru. Kingdom Wave 3 Leader In France* *2005 Board member King Grimlock Fr spotted Kingdom Galvatron and* Ultra Magnus at*Picwic toys. Kingdom Wave 3 Leader In Peru *Via Transformers Peru*we can report that Kingdom Galvatron and Ultra Magnus have been showing up at Phantom stores in Lima. Strangely, Ultra Magnus is being sold for $82.00 which is more expensive than Galvatron which is $77.00. Happy hunting, one and all!

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.