TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up June Week 1
We start June with a slow sightings week this time. Both Kingdom Galvatron and Ultra Magnus have hit shelves in France and Peru. Kingdom Wave 3 Leader In France*
*2005 Board member King Grimlock Fr spotted Kingdom Galvatron and* Ultra Magnus at*Picwic toys. Kingdom Wave 3 Leader In Peru
*Via Transformers Peru
*we can report that Kingdom Galvatron and Ultra Magnus have been showing up at Phantom stores in Lima. Strangely, Ultra Magnus is being sold for $82.00 which is more expensive than Galvatron which is $77.00. Happy hunting, one and all!
