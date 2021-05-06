Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 06-05-2021, 05:50 PM   #1
PrimeCron
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,978
Trioxin138
I recently had the pleasure to meet this member. Great communication throughout the transaction. Easy and convenient to meet up. Thank you for the transaction and your support. Enjoy the figure!!
