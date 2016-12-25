Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays From TFW2005!


As we reach the end of 2016 and thus another year, we here at TFW2005 would like to wish our readers, members, their friends, and their families a blissful, merry, and safe holiday season. Whether the past twelve months have been good ones, bad ones, or a little of both, all of our staff look forward to another year of all things Transformers and hope to share that excitement with you as we enter a brand new year! Join the discussion below to share your wishes with your fellow members, and from all of us to you, have a Merry &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays From TFW2005! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



