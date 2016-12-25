As we reach the end of 2016 and thus another year, we here at TFW2005 would like to wish our readers, members, their friends, and their families a blissful, merry, and safe holiday season. Whether the past twelve months have been good ones, bad ones, or a little of both, all of our staff look forward to another year of all things Transformers and hope to share that excitement with you as we enter a brand new year! Join the discussion below to share your wishes with your fellow members, and from all of us to you, have a Merry » Continue Reading.
The post Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays From TFW2005!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
