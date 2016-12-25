Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,706

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays From TFW2005!



As we reach the end of 2016 and thus another year, we here at TFW2005 would like to wish our readers, members, their friends, and their families a blissful, merry, and safe holiday season. Whether the past twelve months have been good ones, bad ones, or a little of both, all of our staff look forward to another year of all things Transformers and hope to share that excitement with you as we enter a brand new year! Join the discussion below to share your wishes with your fellow members, and from all of us to you, have a Merry



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



