Optimus Prime Vs. Chairs ? Chairs Lose

In another behind the scenes viral video featuring the Transformers themselves on set, Optimus Prime tries his hand at folding up some director's chairs after a long day of shooting. The chairs didn't fare well. Check out the video below courtesy of IGN! If you haven't noticed by now – Transformers The Last Knight opens next week, with early showings starting on Tuesday 6/20. Get your tickets now!