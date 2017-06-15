Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight ? Official Hi-Res New Set Photos Including Robots
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,019
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Official Hi-Res New Set Photos Including Robots


Direct from Michael Bay’s Flickr, we have*Official Hi-Res New Set Photos. The pictures are top quality, some of them of 4298 x 2027. and let us enjoy clear details of some robots like: Megatron, Bumblebee and Hot Rod. You can dowload them for free directly from Michael Bay’s Flickr here. You can see some key pictures after the jump and the sound off at the 2005 Boards. &#160; Left to right: Megatron and Josh Duhamel as Lennox in TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures. Hot Rod in TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures. Bumblebee fights off a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Official Hi-Res New Set Photos Including Robots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH and JAMES RAIZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mix Lot- Complete, Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Transformers
Transformers G1 JETFIRE. 100% Complete!
Transformers
G1 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus
Transformers
Transformers G1 DOUBLECLOUDER C-308 Godmaster Powermaster BOX & PAPERWORK only!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Set MISB
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.