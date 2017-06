Transformers: The Last Knight ? Official Hi-Res New Set Photos Including Robots

Direct from Michael Bay's Flickr, we have*Official Hi-Res New Set Photos. The pictures are top quality, some of them of 4298 x 2027. and let us enjoy clear details of some robots like: Megatron, Bumblebee and Hot Rod. You can dowload them for free directly from Michael Bay's Flickr here . You can see some key pictures after the jump and the sound off at the 2005 Boards. Left to right: Megatron and Josh Duhamel as Lennox in TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures. Hot Rod in TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures. Bumblebee fights off a