Transformers: The Last Knight Receives Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision Status



More... Speaking at CinemaCon 2017, Dolby Laboratories announced that Transformers: The Last Knight will carry their Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision technologies. The improvements are not limited to the Theatrical Release but will also be applicable to the home release of the movie as well. “Dolby Laboratories returns to CinemaCon 2017 (Booth# 2503A) this week to showcase its full spectrum of industry-leading solutions, including newly available products to deliver end-to-end audio, imaging, accessibility, and postproduction solutions for the cinema industry. Dolby Cinema, which features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, has more than 300 Dolby Cinema sites installed or committed to across » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight Receives Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision Status appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

