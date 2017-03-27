Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Receives Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision Status
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,260
Transformers: The Last Knight Receives Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision Status


Speaking at CinemaCon 2017, Dolby Laboratories announced that Transformers: The Last Knight will carry their Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision technologies. The improvements are not limited to the Theatrical Release but will also be applicable to the home release of the movie as well. “Dolby Laboratories returns to CinemaCon 2017 (Booth# 2503A) this week to showcase its full spectrum of industry-leading solutions, including newly available products to deliver end-to-end audio, imaging, accessibility, and postproduction solutions for the cinema industry. Dolby Cinema, which features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, has more than 300 Dolby Cinema sites installed or committed to across &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Receives Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision Status appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:43 PM   #2
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Tekkamanraiden's Ebay Auctions
Tekkamanraiden's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,849
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Receives Dolby Atmos And Dolby Vision Status
Never heard of Dolby Vision before, latest gimmick?
__________________
Incoming:
Looking For: DX9 Hulkie
Waiting For: DX9 Dinobots



Feedback http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772
Tekkamanraiden is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Titan Return Bumblebee, Goldbug And Daniel Transformers RID
Transformers
G1 Generation One Vintage Transformers Lot OPTIMUS PRIME DINOBOTS CONSTRUCTICONS
Transformers
Hardhead Headmaster 1987 Hasbro G1 Transformers Action Figure Nice Condition
Transformers
G1 Vintage Transformer Japanese Headmaster Lione RARE!!
Transformers
Voltron 1997 Reissue Five Lions Robot
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary MISB Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.