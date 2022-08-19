Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Icon Heroes: Transformers Golden Lagoon Soundwave Bust Card Holder


Make room in your collection for the latest Icon Heroes offering, limited to just 300 pieces with pre-orders opening on Monday, August 22 at 11:00 AM PST: What better way to display your business cards than with Megatron’s loyal lieutenant? Based on the Transformers episode The Golden Lagoon where Autobots and Decepticons are protected in electrum coating after dipping into a golden lagoon, the Soundwave card holder can hold approximately 100 cards (not included) with the tape deck flipped down. Join in the Icon Heroes discussion thread on the 2005 boards!

The post Icon Heroes: Transformers Golden Lagoon Soundwave Bust Card Holder appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



