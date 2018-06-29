|
Transformers Hall of Fame 2018 TFW2005 Voting Complete!
The TFW2005 voting for the Transformers Hall of Fame 2018 inductees is now complete.* The winners are… FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character)
Blackarachnia, Unicron, Springer 2018 TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TOY OF THE YEAR
Power of the Primes Battletrap, Studio Series Blackout, Power of the Primes Optimus Prime We will submit these choices and their order to Hasbro today.* They will combine these with other fan sites and outlets to generate the final ballot (where and when you vote for final winners is TBD).* The winner will be announced at San Diego Comic Con 2018! Thanks for participating, good » Continue Reading.
