Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 01:50 PM
#
1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,556
who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
(from new WFC decepticon pic)
The purple tank and the one looks like Broadside
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
Today, 02:08 PM
#
2
theoneyouknowleast
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 572
Re: who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
Brunt and Flywheels (aka Skytread)
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread
Looking For:
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast
View Public Profile
Send a private message to theoneyouknowleast
Find More Posts by theoneyouknowleast
Today, 02:45 PM
#
3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,556
Re: who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
Quote:
Originally Posted by
theoneyouknowleast
Brunt and Flywheels (aka Skytread)
Thank you!
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
Today, 02:54 PM
#
4
Transbot90210
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,776
Re: who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
Who is Burnt? He looks like the tank thingy that comes with G1 Trypticon in alt mode.
__________________
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Transbot90210
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Transbot90210
Find More Posts by Transbot90210
Today, 03:46 PM
#
5
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,556
Re: who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Transbot90210
Who is Burnt? He looks like the tank thingy that comes with G1 Trypticon in alt mode.
Yeah, I think that's it.
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Masterpiece MP- 32 Optimus Primal (Beast Wars Convoy)
Transformers Masterpiece Beast Wars MP- 41 Dinobot
G1 Transformers Lot
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Computron Boxed Set - New, Sealed
Combiner Wars Sky Reign. Sky Lynx, Hound, Wheeljack, Smokescreen, Trailbreaker
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars G1 Bruticus Set of 5- New, Sealed
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars deluxe Prowl
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:47 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.