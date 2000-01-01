Transbot90210 Animated Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,776

Re: who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic) Who is Burnt? He looks like the tank thingy that comes with G1 Trypticon in alt mode.

There from the start, there until the end! ***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS*** __________________