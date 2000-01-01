Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,556
who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
(from new WFC decepticon pic)
The purple tank and the one looks like Broadside
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 3cc31cd162d9f2d308084fe0a4ec8a136327cc5f.jpg Views: 21 Size: 90.3 KB ID: 41679   Click image for larger version Name: 8edd03ce36d3d539252464cc3787e950352ab05f.jpg Views: 21 Size: 89.0 KB ID: 41680  
Old Today, 02:08 PM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Robot in Disguise
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 572
Re: who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
Brunt and Flywheels (aka Skytread)
Old Today, 02:45 PM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,556
Re: who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
Quote:
Originally Posted by theoneyouknowleast View Post
Brunt and Flywheels (aka Skytread)

Thank you!
Old Today, 02:54 PM   #4
Transbot90210
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,776
Re: who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
Who is Burnt? He looks like the tank thingy that comes with G1 Trypticon in alt mode.
Old Today, 03:46 PM   #5
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,556
Re: who are these 2 characters? (from new WFC decepticon pic)
Quote:
Originally Posted by Transbot90210 View Post
Who is Burnt? He looks like the tank thingy that comes with G1 Trypticon in alt mode.
Yeah, I think that's it.
