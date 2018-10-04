Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,186
NYCC 2018 ? Transformers Siege Figures ? High Res On Display Images


In 2019 the brand new Transformers toy line series for older fans will be “Siege“, part of a new “War For Cybertron” trilogy (no relation to the former Activision game). Henceforth, Transformers Siege. At San Diego Comic Con 2018, we were given our first look at the Autobots joining the battle and at New York Comic Con 2018 we are looking at some of the Decepticons! (as well as the Autobots from SDCC!) Check out up close and personal images of new figures (and details): – Megatron – Starscream (tetra jet mode!) – Soundwave (tape deck opens to store tapes!) &#187; Continue Reading.

The post NYCC 2018 – Transformers Siege Figures – High Res On Display Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The more I look the more I like...
