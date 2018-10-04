Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,186

NYCC 2018 ? Transformers Siege Figures ? High Res On Display Images



In 2019 the brand new Transformers toy line series for older fans will be “Siege“, part of a new “War For Cybertron” trilogy (no relation to the former Activision game). Henceforth, Transformers Siege. At San Diego Comic Con 2018, we were given our first look at the Autobots joining the battle and at New York Comic Con 2018 we are looking at some of the Decepticons! (as well as the Autobots from SDCC!) Check out up close and personal images of new figures (and details): – Megatron – Starscream (tetra jet mode!) – Soundwave (tape deck opens to store tapes!)



