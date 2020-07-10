Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1539
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1539 Due to the Corona Virus situation, many cargo flight cancelled. Below countries all post office service resumed: China, France, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, India, Phillipines. Below countries Post office Airmail services and EMS resumed:* Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore and Sweden. Below countries EMS service resumed: USA, United Kingdom. Below countries E-Express service resumed: United Kingdom For more information, please check the following link. <a class="externalLink" href="https://www.hongkongpost.hk/en/about_us/whats_new/notices/index_id_923.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Hongkong Post &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1539 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
