Viz Media Announces Transformers: A Visual History Artbook

Publisher Viz Media, via their Twitter account , have made the announced of a new*Transformers: A Visual History Artbook. Great news indeed, considering we don’t have many Transformers artbooks in the market. According to information shared by* animenewsnetwork.com , this book is written by pop culture chronicler Jim Sorenson. The book showcases hundreds of iconic and rare images drawn from the Hasbro archives as well as development art from Paramount Studios feature films in an impressive amount of 408 pages. A very promising project, worth of any Transformers fan library. The book can be found for pre-order on Amazon.com in 2 » Continue Reading. The post Viz Media Announces Transformers: A Visual History Artbook appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM