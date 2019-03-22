Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Viz Media Announces Transformers: A Visual History Artbook


Publisher Viz Media, via their Twitter account, have made the announced of a new*Transformers: A Visual History Artbook. Great news indeed, considering we don’t have many Transformers artbooks in the market. According to information shared by*animenewsnetwork.com, this book is written by pop culture chronicler Jim Sorenson. The book showcases hundreds of iconic and rare images drawn from the Hasbro archives as well as development art from Paramount Studios feature films in an impressive amount of 408 pages. A very promising project, worth of any Transformers fan library. The book can be found for pre-order on Amazon.com in 2 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Viz Media Announces Transformers: A Visual History Artbook appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
