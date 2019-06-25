Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers x Ghostbusters MP-10 G Optimus Prime Ecto-35


Hasbro is teaming up with NTWRK to sell a select amount of the SDCC MP-10 Transformers x Ghostbusters set starting at 8PM east tonight! For those that order this way, you’ll receive a free T-Shirt featuring the set’s artwork. In order to shop, you need to use the app or sign up for an account with them online. For those that don’t want to roll this way, he’ll be available at SDCC and afterwards on Hasbro Pulse. Good Luck!

__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
