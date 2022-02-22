Via the Transformers Facebook
page, Hasbro has a new official reveal for us on this Transformers Tuesday, that being Legacy Leader Galvatron! This figure was actually first seen back at the very end of last year
in a series of Legacy stock photos, and one thing many people noticed was the lack of “battle damage” deco that was present on the Kingdom version. Today Hasbro is confirming that it will indeed be removed: “Here comes another #TransformersTuesday reveal! Galvatron is back, and this time he?s facing off with Laser Optimus Prime! And we?re happy to announce that we » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Tuesday – Legacy Leader Galvatron “Clean” Deco Confirmed
