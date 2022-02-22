Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,904
Transformers Tuesday ? Legacy Leader Galvatron ?Clean? Deco Confirmed


Via the Transformers Facebook page, Hasbro has a new official reveal for us on this Transformers Tuesday, that being Legacy Leader Galvatron! This figure was actually first seen back at the very end of last year in a series of Legacy stock photos, and one thing many people noticed was the lack of "battle damage" deco that was present on the Kingdom version. Today Hasbro is confirming that it will indeed be removed: "Here comes another #TransformersTuesday reveal! Galvatron is back, and this time he?s facing off with Laser Optimus Prime! And we?re happy to announce that we

The post Transformers Tuesday – Legacy Leader Galvatron "Clean" Deco Confirmed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



