Old Today, 04:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,706
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Prime Universe Arcee In-Hand Images


And finally, rounding out the in-hand Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 photo galleries we have one for Prime Universe Arcee, courtesy once again of PrimeVsPrime on Youtube! Arcee is displayed here in both her robot and bike modes, as well as being shown off in a variety of poses with her accessories. She is also compared with various other figures. Check out the images and review after the jump and let us know what you think of her on the boards!

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Prime Universe Arcee In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 05:06 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,538
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Prime Universe Arcee In-Hand Images
Looks nothing like prime arceee.
What a waste of plastic.
Old Today, 05:09 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,871
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Prime Universe Arcee In-Hand Images
as a dude in the tfw2005 comments said, I'll be waiting to see who all this gets retooled into

but the vanilla version is a pass for me too

#notmuhArcee
