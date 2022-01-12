Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,706

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Prime Universe Arcee In-Hand Images



And finally, rounding out the in-hand Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 photo galleries we have one for Prime Universe Arcee, courtesy once again of PrimeVsPrime on Youtube! Arcee is displayed here in both her robot and bike modes, as well as being shown off in a variety of poses with her accessories. She is also compared with various other figures. Check out the images and review after the jump and let us know what you think of her on the boards!



