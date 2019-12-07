|
XM Studios Premium Collectibles Soundwave 1/10 Statue Gray Prototype
XM Studios continue showing off their Transformers-inspired 1/10 statues. Once again from*Singapore Toy, Game & Comic Convention SGCC 2019, and via Transfans Facebook
, we can share images of the gray prototype of their upcoming*Premium Collectibles Soundwave 1/10 Statue. More than just an statue, this is almost a diorama showing not only Soundwave but his partners Rumble/Frenzy, Ravage, Laserbeak and Ratbat (this one popping out from Soundwave’s chest). As with XM Studios Grimlock
, Sounwave features a very stylized and unique design, but still recognizable as the iconic Decepticon warrior and his minions, all in a great dynamic pose. We » Continue Reading.
