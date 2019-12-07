|
G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
As a nice surprise, Twitter user*@Alfes2010
*has been able to gran the new*G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Optimus Prime and upload our first in-hand images of this great collaborations between Casio and Takara. Master Nemesis Optimus Prime*is the inevitable black redeco of the original and impressive*G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode
. This is a*special G-Shock DW-5600TF19-1 in Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy colors which features a new LCD screen with red backlight with a Decepticon insignia and a 2-color molding band. It also includes a*transformable watch pedestal: Nemesis Alter Mode that can convert in the main robot body. Click » Continue Reading.
