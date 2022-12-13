Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Haslab Deathsaurus Suprise Third Tier Unlocked ? Pipo and Boater
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,357
Haslab Deathsaurus Suprise Third Tier Unlocked ? Pipo and Boater


In a shocking turn of events, Hasbro has unveiled via backer emails that due to the campaign being the most successful Transformers Haslab project to date, we’ll be getting the two Autobot Micromasters Pipo and Boater! Known by their American names, Fixit and Seawatch, these two are brand new molds and will be packaged with the mighty Deathsaurus alongside the weapons accessories and the throne and flight stand! The email reads: “Congratulations! We’re happy to announce that the Transformers Generations Deathsaurus HasLab project has met its backing goal and will officially go into production! We just learned that the evil &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Haslab Deathsaurus Suprise Third Tier Unlocked – Pipo and Boater appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:39 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,995
Re: Haslab Deathsaurus Suprise Third Tier Unlocked ? Pipo and Boater
Haha, wat
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.