Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,357

Haslab Deathsaurus Suprise Third Tier Unlocked ? Pipo and Boater



In a shocking turn of events, Hasbro has unveiled via backer emails that due to the campaign being the most successful Transformers Haslab project to date, we’ll be getting the two Autobot Micromasters Pipo and Boater! Known by their American names, Fixit and Seawatch, these two are brand new molds and will be packaged with the mighty Deathsaurus alongside the weapons accessories and the throne and flight stand! The email reads: “Congratulations! We’re happy to announce that the Transformers Generations Deathsaurus HasLab project has met its backing goal and will officially go into production! We just learned that the evil



The post







More... In a shocking turn of events, Hasbro has unveiled via backer emails that due to the campaign being the most successful Transformers Haslab project to date, we’ll be getting the two Autobot Micromasters Pipo and Boater! Known by their American names, Fixit and Seawatch, these two are brand new molds and will be packaged with the mighty Deathsaurus alongside the weapons accessories and the throne and flight stand! The email reads: “Congratulations! We’re happy to announce that the Transformers Generations Deathsaurus HasLab project has met its backing goal and will officially go into production! We just learned that the evil » Continue Reading. The post Haslab Deathsaurus Suprise Third Tier Unlocked – Pipo and Boater appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________