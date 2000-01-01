Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,023

Transformers Voice Actor Garry Chalk to attend TFcon Toronto 2018 Garry Chalk to TFcon Toronto 2018. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series.



Garry will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.



We are thrilled to welcome back Garry Chalk to TFcon, says General Manager Colin Douglas. Fans of the Transformers franchise will have the opportunity to see him in a rare reunion with David Kaye, his counterpart in the Beast Wars and Unicron Trilogy series.



Garry Chalk is presented by



DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light with more to be announced.



