TFcon is very pleased to welcome Garry Chalk
to TFcon Toronto 2018
. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Optimus Primal
in Beast Wars
and Beast Machines
, as well Optimus Prime
in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series.
Garry will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.
We are thrilled to welcome back Garry Chalk to TFcon, says General Manager Colin Douglas. Fans of the Transformers franchise will have the opportunity to see him in a rare reunion with David Kaye, his counterpart in the Beast Wars and Unicron Trilogy series.
Garry Chalk is presented by Ages 3 and Up
.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE
voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, HAL RAYLE
the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel as well as JAMES ROBERTS
the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light with more to be announced.
Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is now online
. Dealer registration is also now available.
