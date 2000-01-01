Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Voice Actor Garry Chalk to attend TFcon Toronto 2018
TFcon is very pleased to welcome Garry Chalk to TFcon Toronto 2018. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series.

Garry will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.

We are thrilled to welcome back Garry Chalk to TFcon, says General Manager Colin Douglas. Fans of the Transformers franchise will have the opportunity to see him in a rare reunion with David Kaye, his counterpart in the Beast Wars and Unicron Trilogy series.

Garry Chalk is presented by Ages 3 and Up.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light with more to be announced.

Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is now online. Dealer registration is also now available.
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
