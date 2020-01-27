|
Two New Transformers Movies To Be Produced Simultaneously
Entertainment news site Variety
Entertainment news site Variety is reporting a wonderful news for the Transformers Live Action Movie fans. According to the news, two brand new movies are being penned; to be produced simultaneously. Written by James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold, the sources say they present an opportunity build out multiple storylines within the franchise. Paramount is currently seeking out directors and a fresh new cast for the movies. The studio is looking to revamp the movie franchise. James Vanderbilt was the script writer for The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 as well as Zodiac. Joby Harold is best known for his work
