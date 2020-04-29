|
Hasbros Bring Home The Fun: Free Printable Mega Megatron Coloring Worksheet
As part of their Bring Home The Fun campaign, the*official Transformers Instagram
*have shared a nice*free printable Mega Megatron Coloring worksheet*for parents to print and share with their kids now that families have to stay at home during the Coronavirus alert. The file was announced via the*Transformers Instagram story*and you have a very nice Cyberverse Megatron to color as you wish and a* “spot the difference” activity . We know its hard for kids to stay at home, and we are sure this sheet will help parents to give their kids something to spend time. You can download the pdf » Continue Reading.
