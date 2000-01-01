Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:35 PM
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 834
Transformers for sale
Eh oh got some bots for sale, shipping at buyers expense

HongLi Starscream, loose complete, never transformed, excellent condition. $135

Ko RedAlert , loose complete, good condition $35

Seige Refractor(mid section) misb , 30

Thanks
B
