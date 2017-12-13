And Power Of The Primes is hitting more countries around the world. This time we can report that*Transformers Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Out At Malaysian Retail Thanks to a report of fellow 2005 Boards member [Wing_Saber-X] we know that all POTP Wave 1 was found at Parkson Department Store KL Central. Prime Masters are sold for 30 Ringgit (7 US Dollars), Deluxes for 90 Ringgit (15 US Dollars) and Voyagers for 150 Ringgit* (35 US Dollars).** Be sure to check your local stores in your countries and share if you find the new POTP line* on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
