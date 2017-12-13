Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
The Last Knight Blu-Ray Campaign Clear Voyager Optimus Prime Released In Japan


Thanks to 2005 Boards user Type-R for sharing our first in-hand images of*The Last Knight Blu-Ray Campaign Clear Voyager The Last Knight Optimus Prime in our forums. This a special release of TLK Voyager Optimus Prime in clear plastic which was previously announced as an exclusive of*7net.omni7.jp*website. If you live in Japan, you could obtain it if you purchased any of the Blu-Ray Japanese releases of TLK. Several Japanese twitter users like @Alfes2010,*@tagoal,*@singgg4*and*@yozakana_1*were able to obtain it and shared images of this very nice looking clear edition Optimus Prime.** Does this clear edition please your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Last Knight Blu-Ray Campaign Clear Voyager Optimus Prime Released In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



