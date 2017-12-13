Thanks to 2005 Boards user Type-R for sharing our first in-hand images of*The Last Knight Blu-Ray Campaign Clear Voyager The Last Knight Optimus Prime in our forums. This a special release of TLK Voyager Optimus Prime in clear plastic which was previously announced as an exclusive of*7net.omni7.jp
*website. If you live in Japan, you could obtain it if you purchased any of the Blu-Ray Japanese releases of TLK. Several Japanese twitter users like @Alfes2010
,*@tagoal
,*@singgg4
*and*@yozakana_1
*were able to obtain it and shared images of this very nice looking clear edition Optimus Prime.** Does this clear edition please your » Continue Reading.
The post The Last Knight Blu-Ray Campaign Clear Voyager Optimus Prime Released In Japan
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...