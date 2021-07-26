|
Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Prototype Images
, we have what appears to be a possible prototype of Masterpiece Cliffjumper! After about a decade or so of “will-they-won’t-they” talk surrounding a Masterpiece figure of Cliffjumper due to Porsche’s strong reluctance to oblige Hasbro with the license, it’s easy to be wary, but with the recent sightings of a Porsche vehicle on the sets of the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film we may not need to take these pictures with as much salt as we normally would. All we have are two pictures of a green and black prototype of » Continue Reading.
