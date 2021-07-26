Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Prototype Images


Via the Facebook page Transformers Prototypes, we have what appears to be a possible prototype of Masterpiece Cliffjumper! After about a decade or so of “will-they-won’t-they” talk surrounding a Masterpiece figure of Cliffjumper due to Porsche’s strong reluctance to oblige Hasbro with the license, it’s easy to be wary, but with the recent sightings of a Porsche vehicle on the sets of the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film we may not need to take these pictures with as much salt as we normally would. All we have are two pictures of a green and black prototype of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 07:36 PM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Prototype Images
It says right on his crotch that this is BS.
