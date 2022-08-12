Quote:
|
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
Well this is the first of the Legacy stunticons I thought is really sexy. The feet are what they are but I don't know they don't really bother me the upper half just looks excellent. Sadly I really don't think this menosaur is going to look all that impressive when he's fully combined... Whether he's worth $300 plus taxes in the eye of the beholder.
I like it way better than combiner wars.
Ill spend the retail just to get 1 complete.
Tbh way more inposing than any of the combiners.
I like it very much.