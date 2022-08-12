Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Dead End In-Hand Images


Via JoeyBoy*on Youtube*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Dead End. Dead End is part of the upcoming Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe and he’s the fourth new Stunticon update for the Legacy line following Motormaster, Dragstrip and Wild Rider. Dead End shows a G1 cartoon inspired robot mode with an alt mode pretty similar to his G1 toy incarnation (including a red yellow strip along the car). As we expected, Dead End has got the same*spring-locked mechanism; similar to Dragstrip; that allows the figure to split in two to form Menasor’s left arm. We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Dead End In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 09:33 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Dead End In-Hand Images
Well this is the first of the Legacy stunticons I thought is really sexy. The feet are what they are but I don't know they don't really bother me the upper half just looks excellent. Sadly I really don't think this menosaur is going to look all that impressive when he's fully combined... Whether he's worth $300 plus taxes in the eye of the beholder.
Today, 09:44 PM   #3
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Dead End In-Hand Images
I like it way better than combiner wars.
Ill spend the retail just to get 1 complete.
Tbh way more inposing than any of the combiners.
I like it very much.
