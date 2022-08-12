Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,758

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Dead End In-Hand Images



Via JoeyBoy*on Youtube*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Dead End. Dead End is part of the upcoming Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe and he's the fourth new Stunticon update for the Legacy line following Motormaster, Dragstrip and Wild Rider. Dead End shows a G1 cartoon inspired robot mode with an alt mode pretty similar to his G1 toy incarnation (including a red yellow strip along the car). As we expected, Dead End has got the same*spring-locked mechanism; similar to Dragstrip; that allows the figure to split in two to form Menasor's left arm.

